Robert Leavitt

October 6, 2020

Robert Leavitt, 96, of Crete, passed peacefully at Tabitha of Crete on October 6, 2020. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Riverside Cemetery in Crete. Visitation will be on Friday from 1 – 8 P.M. at Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.