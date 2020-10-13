Robert Lewis "Lew" Sterns

February 21, 1931 - October 11, 2020

Robert Lewis "Lew" Sterns, age 89, of Benedict, NE, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Lew was born February 21, 1931 to John C. and Mary D. (Forke) Sterns at their farmhouse on a hill west of Raymond, NE. He was baptized and confirmed at Crounse Methodist Church and attended Crounse District 47 grade school, later graduating from Raymond High. Upon graduation, he would begin his life long career in farming. On January 11, 1952, he was united in marriage to Kathleen (Kathy) Root at Lincoln. To this union, two children were born, Robert and Cheryl. Lew and Kathy were members of the Malcolm Methodist Church and farmed near Malcolm until 1967 when they moved to a farm near Benedict and became long time members of the Benedict United Methodist Church. They continued to farm until retirement. Lew had a great love for farming and also raised hogs and cattle for many years. He would share his love for farming with anyone who took the time to listen and passed this passion onto his children and grandchildren. Lew was a veteran and proud of his service in the Korean War, while stationed in Metz, France. His army buddies would remain lifelong friends sharing many visits and memories over the years. He enjoyed swapping stories with the morning coffee crew, lunch at Wendy's, an occasional trip to the casino and Denver Stock Show, tinkering with his old John Deere Tractor and International pickup, but most of all, spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory is his son Robert (Tammy) Sterns of Benedict, daughter Cheryl (Gary) Reetz of York, grandchildren 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter, several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kathy in 2015; four sisters Geraldine, Marilyn, Erma Mae and Avis June, and two brothers John (Cal) Calvin, Richard, and a grandson, Adam. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in York. Graveside services with military honors are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., later that same day at the Oak Creek Cemetery, near Raymond, NE. COVID 19 funeral guidelines will be implemented with spaced seating and masks encouraged. Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday at the Mortuary in York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.