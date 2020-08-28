Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert "Bob" Ludwig

Robert "Bob" Ludwig

August 25, 2020

Robert "Bob" Ludwig, 82, of Lincoln, NE, died August 25, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Visitation will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, Nebraska; Friday, August 28, 2020, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm. Services will be held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Larry Viter officiating. Burial will follow in the Gothenburg Cemetery, Gothenburg, Nebraska. Memorials may be given to the Family for future designation. To sign the online guest book, go to www.blasestrauser.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.