Robert "Bob" Magee

May 2, 1926 - December 10, 2020

Robert "Bob" Magee, a long-time business and community leader in Lincoln, passed away peacefully with family by his side on December 10th at the age of 94. The last surviving and youngest of three brothers (Everett and Oliver), he was born May 2, 1926, to Elmer and Evelyn (Hegert) in Lincoln, NE and raised in the Country Club neighborhood of Lincoln. Bob met the love of his life Leah (Jacoby) when she was working at Magee's, the family clothing store. According to Leah, Bob would sneak onto the elevator at Magee's whenever he saw her on it. They married on April 8, 1949 at Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Bob, the former CEO and co-owner of Magee's, worked for many decades in the family business that had four locations in Nebraska. A U.S. Navy veteran and graduate of the University of Nebraska, he was a long-time community leader and volunteer in Lincoln, volunteering for more than 20 charitable and business organizations during his career. Bob served as board president for many of those organizations including the YMCA of Lincoln, United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, the Salvation Army of Lincoln, Goodwill Industries Serving Southeast Nebraska, Easterseals Nebraska, Better Business Bureau Lincoln, Lincoln Rotary Club 14, and Nebraska Association of School Boards.

He was active in the YMCA of the Rockies and served on the board of that organization for more than 10 years. Bob was elected to two positions during his career; twice in the 1960s to the Board of Education for the Lincoln Public Schools and in the 1980s as assessor in Lancaster County. Bob retired in the early 2000s after serving as a consultant on public education for Woods Bros Realty.

Bob and his wife Leah raised six children together. Over the years the couple ensured the family spent time together. Summer vacations were in Colorado near Estes Park and Rocky Mountain National Park. And for more than a decade, the family spent nearly every summer weekend at some outdoor swimming pool in the Midwest so the children could compete. To this day, the family shares a love for music with fond memories of Bob in his study listening to Big Band music and cataloguing stamps. He also loved putting puzzles together especially with his grandchildren. And there were many years of piano lessons and church choir in which all the children engaged.

In retirement, Bob and Leah traveled extensively taking their grandchildren on vacation and daytrips and sharing their love and playtime with great grandchildren. Bob was an avid collector of jazz records (LPs and 78s), stamps from throughout the world, and Nebraska Cornhuskers Football memorabilia. He enjoyed trout fishing in Colorado and passed that love of the outdoors on to his children and grandchildren. Bob was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church of Lincoln for 85 years. In 2019, Westminster honored him during a church service for being the longest serving living member of the church. He also formerly served as a Deacon, Elder and Usher.

Leah, Bob's wife of 70 years, preceded him in passing (October 2019). He is survived by sons Bruce and his wife Gayle (Olympia, WA), Doug (Arvada, CO), David (Papillion, NE), Brian (Omaha, NE), Stuart and his wife Amy (Santa Barbara, CA) and daughter Laura (Lincoln, NE), 14 grandchildren (Ryan, Meredith, Ashriel, Kylah, Micalah, Tyler, Connor, Matthew, Brian, Jr., Charlie, Hallie, Evan, Madeline, Nathan, and 13 great grandchildren (Caden, Kellia, Aubrey, Kiley, Scarlett, Harlowe, Taryn, Dashiell, Annabeth, Charlotte, Emerson, Noah, and Liam).

The family wishes to thank Bob's caregivers at the Waterford, Interim HealthCare, and St. Croix Hospice for the loving care and support they provided during the past year and final weeks of his life.

A memorial service for Bob will occur later in 2021 when family and friends can safely gather. At that time, a burial of Bob and Leah's urns will take place at the Magee family plot in Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to People's City Mission in Lincoln in memory of Robert Magee. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com.