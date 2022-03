Robert F Nohavec

September 8, 2021

Robert F Nohavec, age 97, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Bob was a farmer in the Walton and Eagle area. He enjoyed playing cards, dancing and golfing. He never met a stranger.

Preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Lucille Nohavec. Survivors: daughter Diane (Nick) Richters; sons: Duane (Beverly) Nohavec and Bob (Joyce) Nohavec; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Private family service. In lieu for flowers memorials can be made to the Local Food Bank of Lincoln. lincolnfh.com