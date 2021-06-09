Robert E Orshek

March 27, 1926 - June 7, 2021

Robert E Orshek, 95, of Lincoln passed away on June 7, 2021. Bob was born March 27, 1926 in St. Edward, Nebraska to George and Shirley Orshek. After graduating from Cedar Rapids, Nebraska High School he served in the U S Army from 1944-1946 in the Philippines and Korea. Upon receiving an honorable discharge, he enrolled at the University of Nebraska, graduating in 1952 with a degree in Business Administration and a Juris Doctor Degree from the College of Law.

After graduation, he began his career with State Farm Insurance Company in Lincoln, Nebraska and retired in 1989 after 37 years with the company. On September 4 1949, Bob was united in marriage to Dorothy (Dottie) Dwehus in Dannebrog, Nebraska. A member of the Nebraska State Bar Association, Masonic Lodge, American Legion, Sheridan Lutheran Church and a former long-time member of the Capital City Kiwanis Club. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, bridge and other card games.

Bob is survived by his sister-in-law Joan (Dwehus) Gustafson, God daughter and niece Kathleen Gustafson, nieces, Dawn Bohnenstingel (Applevalley, MN) Linda Aufdeerheide (Cederburg, Wl), Jane Bierterman (Milwaukee, Wl), nephews Bob Gustafson (Atkinson, NH), Bob Dwehus (Crete, Ne) Jerry Bieterman (Grafton, WI), Bob Bieterman (Boulder, CO). Preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, his parents, and sisters Betty Bieterman and Dorothy Orshek.

Memorials may be given in his memory to the "Bob & Dottie Scholarship Fund", Capital City Kiwanis Foundation, 7966 Weeping Willow Lane, Lincoln, Nebraska 68506. Bob will be laid to rest next to his wife, Dorothy in Lincoln Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held at a later time. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.