Robert C. "Pete" Peterson
Robert "Pete" C. Peterson

October 3, 2021

Robert "Pete" C. Peterson, 81, of Wahoo, NE, entered into rest on October 3, 2021 in Wahoo. Funeral Service, Thursday (10/7/21) 10:30 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 504 W. 8th St., Wahoo. Visitation, Wednesday (10/6/21) 5-8 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Interment at Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo. The funeral will be live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.


