Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Gene "Bob" Riddle
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St
Lincoln, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Mar, 26 2022
11:00a.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers

Robert "Bob" Gene Riddle

January 16, 1933 – November 15, 2021

Bob Riddle, 88, passed away November 15, 2021 in Poway, CA. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce, son Rob (wife Lan); daughter Chris Urban (husband Tom); grandchildren Tina Conger (husband Chris); Anna Vaughn (husband Landon); four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Ruby Thelander and numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial service: 10:30 am on March 26 at Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln with Memorial Service following at 11 am at Wyuka Funeral Home. Condolences: wyuka.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Mar
26
Burial
10:30a.m.
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
3600 O St, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.