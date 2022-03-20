Robert "Bob" Gene Riddle

January 16, 1933 – November 15, 2021

Bob Riddle, 88, passed away November 15, 2021 in Poway, CA. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joyce, son Rob (wife Lan); daughter Chris Urban (husband Tom); grandchildren Tina Conger (husband Chris); Anna Vaughn (husband Landon); four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Ruby Thelander and numerous nieces and nephews.

Burial service: 10:30 am on March 26 at Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln with Memorial Service following at 11 am at Wyuka Funeral Home. Condolences: wyuka.com