Robert C. Salomons
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Zink-Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services
520 Main St
Sterling, NE

Robert C. Salomons

September 24, 1925 - December 16, 2020

Robert C. Salomons, 95, of Sterling, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Tabitha Martha House in Lincoln. He was born on September 24, 1925 at Vesta and graduated Sterling High School in 1943. Robert served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946 and worked for the Bridge Building Department of BNRR from 1946 to 1951. He married Ruth E. Straube on May 27, 1951 at St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling. He was a long-time farmer in the Sterling area. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and served on the church council. He served on the Saunders Creek School Board. Robert was also a member of the Sterling Legion, SE Nebraska Cattlemen's Association, and the Pork Producers. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren's activities and watching sports especially basketball.

Robert is survived by two daughters, Julie (Myron) Dorn of Adams and Lorie Fink of Firth and friend, Steve Gillham; four grandchildren, Kyle (Andrea) Dorn and Erin Dorn all of Adams, Kayla (Mo) Waris and Kelly (Avery) Fink all of Lincoln; two great-grandchildren, Deighton and Dempsey Dorn; special friend, Parker Gillham; sisters-in-law, Bonnalyn Salomons of Lincoln and Dorothy (Dale) Johnson of Wahoo; brother-in-law, Eddie Harms of Syracuse; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Nettie (Hartog) Salomons; his wife, Ruth who died on August 31, 2016; son-in-law, Bruce Fink; brother, Delmar Salomons; sisters, Eda (Fred) Weber, Kathryn (Harry) Weber, Marjorie (Ora) Hazen; parents-in-law, Godfrey and Agnes (Rulla) Straube; sisters-in-law, Martha (Donald) Brinkman and Mildred Harms; brother-in-law, Richard (Nora) Straube.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling with Pastor Kevin Arndt officiating. Burial will be in the Sterling Cemetery with Military Rites. The service will be available online through the church's Facebook page. Viewing at the Zink-Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 12:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Zink-Fox Funeral Home of Sterling.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
Sterling, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Zink-Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sympathy to all the loved ones of Bob. When my Mom was at Goldcrest, he would always have a smile for me and ask how things were in Sterling. He and Kenny Gadeken visiting and having coffee in the lobby!
Carol Wusk
December 19, 2020
Robert was truly an inspiration in my life.Whenever I had a chance to visit Bud he always had a smile and a positive attitude on life.My grandmother had one heck of a brother.He was my Hero.Hugs and Prayers to the family.I can picture him with Ruth ,now.God Bless.
Brian Weber
December 18, 2020
