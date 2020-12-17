Robert C. Salomons

September 24, 1925 - December 16, 2020

Robert C. Salomons, 95, of Sterling, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Tabitha Martha House in Lincoln. He was born on September 24, 1925 at Vesta and graduated Sterling High School in 1943. Robert served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946 and worked for the Bridge Building Department of BNRR from 1946 to 1951. He married Ruth E. Straube on May 27, 1951 at St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling. He was a long-time farmer in the Sterling area. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and served on the church council. He served on the Saunders Creek School Board. Robert was also a member of the Sterling Legion, SE Nebraska Cattlemen's Association, and the Pork Producers. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren's activities and watching sports especially basketball.

Robert is survived by two daughters, Julie (Myron) Dorn of Adams and Lorie Fink of Firth and friend, Steve Gillham; four grandchildren, Kyle (Andrea) Dorn and Erin Dorn all of Adams, Kayla (Mo) Waris and Kelly (Avery) Fink all of Lincoln; two great-grandchildren, Deighton and Dempsey Dorn; special friend, Parker Gillham; sisters-in-law, Bonnalyn Salomons of Lincoln and Dorothy (Dale) Johnson of Wahoo; brother-in-law, Eddie Harms of Syracuse; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Nettie (Hartog) Salomons; his wife, Ruth who died on August 31, 2016; son-in-law, Bruce Fink; brother, Delmar Salomons; sisters, Eda (Fred) Weber, Kathryn (Harry) Weber, Marjorie (Ora) Hazen; parents-in-law, Godfrey and Agnes (Rulla) Straube; sisters-in-law, Martha (Donald) Brinkman and Mildred Harms; brother-in-law, Richard (Nora) Straube.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at St. John Lutheran Church of Sterling with Pastor Kevin Arndt officiating. Burial will be in the Sterling Cemetery with Military Rites. The service will be available online through the church's Facebook page. Viewing at the Zink-Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 12:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Zink-Fox Funeral Home of Sterling.