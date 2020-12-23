Menu
Robert B. "Bob" Schleiger
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Robert "Bob" B. Schleiger

July 9, 1961 - December 21, 2020

Robert "Bob" B. Schleiger, 59, of Lincoln, died December 21, 2020. Born on July 9, 1961 in Lincoln, NE to James E. and JoAnn (Berry) Schleiger.

Family members include his wife, Theresa; children, Nicole Schleiger and Callie Schleiger both of Lincoln; mother, JoAnn Schleiger of Lincoln; Siblings, Jill Hassebroek (Dr. David) of Wells, VT and Bill Schleiger of Hermitage, TN; Aunt and Uncle Dick and Ann Hudson of Lincoln; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his father Jim.

Visitation Monday 12/28/2020 from noon to 7p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing masks are required. We respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. Private family service on Tuesday, 12/29/2020. A recording of the memorial service will be on the Roper and Sons website at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Hugs from Home and online condolences at www.roperandsons.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Capital Humane Society or to the family.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Roper and Sons
I went to high school with Bob and stayed friends with him over the years along with my brother Dallas. The memory of Bobby and his charisma will always shine for me. Bobby was someone that you instantly liked from the first time you meet him and were proud to be his friend. My heartfelt sympathies to all of his family.
Darrin Durand
December 29, 2020
Bob had a long history of delivering to Madonna as the friendly face of Firespring. He was never without a smile. Bob got a kick out of our enthusiastic reactions to the coveted bottles of M&Ms that Firespring included with orders. A genuine soul.
Tami Rudder
December 29, 2020
Always saw Bob at the Lincoln Race Course . May not of had a winner but had a warm smile . His chair is empty yet he will be remembered for his fondness of the sport and mostly for his outgoing friendly spirit. God bless Bob and Family
Del Rice
December 29, 2020
I worked with Bob for about 9 years, he was one of the good ones. He knew his husker football and was a very good person that would do anything for anybody. He will be definitely missed at Firespring.
Troy Otto
December 27, 2020
JoAnn. Sending you and your family healing thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.
Susan Blodgett Stevens
December 27, 2020
Bobby was a lifelong friend of mine a point guard for Southeast High School State basketball they defeated the undefeated team from Lincoln East always a welcome smile
Kirk Hoelk
December 27, 2020
Bob delivered to my work. He was always friendly & had a smile. Just saw him last week. Very sorry to hear this. Prayers to his family at this difficult time.
Carol Wolf
December 26, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with Bob for more than 20 years. I always enjoyed talking high school sports and Husker sports with Bob. He will be missed by coworkers, clients and many friends. Thoughts and prayers to Theresa, Nicole, Callie and your entire family.
Tim Meader
December 26, 2020
Jo, we are so sorry for your loss.
Shirley Wimmer and Betsy Stumpf
December 26, 2020
Bob was our delivery guy from Firespring and I so enjoyed getting to know him. He was usually running in and out quickly but we always shared a quick chat. I just saw him last week and was so shocked to hear of his passing. My sincere sympathy to the family,
Jody Cameron
December 26, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear of Bob´s passing. I worked with him for many years at the print shop. He was a great man with a great sense of humor. My condolences to his family.
Alison Hansen Burgett
December 25, 2020
I worked with Bob for several years at AlphaGraphics. He was the nicest and friendliest man. He always had a level head even when I pressured him to make one more delivery. I will miss his smile.
Resa Ortiz
Coworker
December 24, 2020
Bob will be missed by us in Shipping at Firespring. Rest in Peace.
Lori Reitz
December 24, 2020
Touch football in the street, golf at the junior golf course, sidewalk tag, driveway basketball. What great memories of a much simpler time. My condolences to all his family.
Knox
December 23, 2020
Fond memories of a childhood with Bob. God will give you his hand.
Deacon Jones
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results