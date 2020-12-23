Robert "Bob" B. Schleiger

July 9, 1961 - December 21, 2020

Robert "Bob" B. Schleiger, 59, of Lincoln, died December 21, 2020. Born on July 9, 1961 in Lincoln, NE to James E. and JoAnn (Berry) Schleiger.

Family members include his wife, Theresa; children, Nicole Schleiger and Callie Schleiger both of Lincoln; mother, JoAnn Schleiger of Lincoln; Siblings, Jill Hassebroek (Dr. David) of Wells, VT and Bill Schleiger of Hermitage, TN; Aunt and Uncle Dick and Ann Hudson of Lincoln; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by his father Jim.

Visitation Monday 12/28/2020 from noon to 7p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing masks are required. We respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. Private family service on Tuesday, 12/29/2020. A recording of the memorial service will be on the Roper and Sons website at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Hugs from Home and online condolences at www.roperandsons.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Capital Humane Society or to the family.