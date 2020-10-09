Robert Wayne Kroeger

May 22, 1925 - October 6, 2020

Robert Wayne Kroeger, 95, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his home. He was born May 22, 1925, in Grand Island, Nebraska, the son of Arthur and Ona (Cross) Kroeger. Robert graduated from Exeter High School with the class of 1938. He married Darlene Bures in 1946 in Exeter, Nebraska. He was a Marble Mason. Robert enjoyed motorcycles, traveling in his RV, gardening, building, tinkering, and inventing, along with being thrifty.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Kay Francis (Brian Letner) of Lincoln, NE and Connie (Tony) D'Agosta of Elko New Market, MN; granddaughters, Michelle Francis (Kim Dorste) of Omaha, NE, Karla (Joe) Selness of Farmington, MN, and Mary Beth D'Agosta (Sam Tuttle) of Broomfield, CO; great-grandsons, Gideon Selness and Asher Selness. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 am Friday, October 9, 2020, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St, Lincoln, NE, with Pastor Brian Kottas officiating. Burial will be 2:30 pm Friday, October 9, 2020, at Grand Island City Cemetery in Grand Island, NE. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to his family for a future designation.