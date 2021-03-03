Menu
Robert Hall Whitcomb
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE

Robert Hall Whitcomb

February 26, 2021

Robert Hall Whitcomb, age 94, passed away surrounded by family at 5 p.m. on Friday February 26th, at Saunders Medical Center, Wahoo, Nebraska. Robert was the son of Mildred Hall-Whitcomb, and Lee Arthur Whitcomb, born in Lincoln, Nebraska on January 16th, 1927. Robert joined the Navy in January 1945 and after completing training was assigned as a radar operator on board a destroyer escort.

After the war, Robert returned to Lincoln, Nebraska and attended the University of Nebraska. Married Caroline R. Johnson-Whitcomb on June 19th, 1949. Robert worked at Western Electric in Millard, Nebraska, as a machinist and retired in 1985. Caroline passed away in 1997. In 1998 Robert married Patsy Jensen-Whitcomb. In 2007 he was honored as the Senior Citizen Volunteer of the year for Southern Idaho. In 2013 Patsy passed away. Later that year Robert moved to Nebraska.

Robert is survived by his son and daughter; Kevin (Leah), and Karen. He is also survived by his sister Virginia of Lincoln who just celebrated her 101st birthday and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded into death by his brother Lee of Oregon, survived by his wife Janet.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Responders Foundation of Omaha. No services at this time. Please visit www.westlawnhillcrest.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 3, 2021.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
