Roberta J. Bornemeier

January 1, 1928 - April 18, 2022

Roberta J. Bornemeier, 94 of Elmwood, passed away on April 18, 2022, in Lincoln. She was born on January 1, 1928, to Robert & Hazel (Miller) Kunz. On August 21, 1951, she married Vernon H. Bornemeier. Survived by children Gary (Shirley) Bornemeier, Judy (Rick) Hodtwalker; 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 22 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Elmwood. Burial will follow at the Elmwood cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21 from 1-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Elmwood. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul UMC or Elmwood Community Center. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Elmwood. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com