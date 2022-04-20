Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roberta J. Bornemeier
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Elmwood
113 West D Street
Elmwood, NE

Roberta J. Bornemeier

January 1, 1928 - April 18, 2022

Roberta J. Bornemeier, 94 of Elmwood, passed away on April 18, 2022, in Lincoln. She was born on January 1, 1928, to Robert & Hazel (Miller) Kunz. On August 21, 1951, she married Vernon H. Bornemeier. Survived by children Gary (Shirley) Bornemeier, Judy (Rick) Hodtwalker; 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 22 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Elmwood. Burial will follow at the Elmwood cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 21 from 1-8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Elmwood. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul UMC or Elmwood Community Center. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Elmwood. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Elmwood
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Elmwood.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.