Roberta Janousek
FUNERAL HOME
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson Avenue
Seward, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 6 2022
1:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
Roberta Janousek

Seward, May 2, 1945 - April 1, 2022

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 1 to 8:30 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, with family receiving friends from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Funeral service: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 11 a.m. at Seward United Methodist Church, with Pastor JoEllen Axthelm officiating. Graveside service and Interment: Seward Cemetery. Memorials to the Janousek family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home. Condolences www.zabkafuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Apr
6
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Apr
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Seward United Methodist Church
1400 N. 5th St., Seward, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
