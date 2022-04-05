Roberta Janousek

Seward, May 2, 1945 - April 1, 2022

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 1 to 8:30 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, with family receiving friends from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Funeral service: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 11 a.m. at Seward United Methodist Church, with Pastor JoEllen Axthelm officiating. Graveside service and Interment: Seward Cemetery. Memorials to the Janousek family for future designations. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home. Condolences www.zabkafuneralhome.com