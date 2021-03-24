Menu
Rodney L. Burback
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Rodney L. Burback

June 19, 1950 - March 18, 2021

Rodney L. Burback, 70, of Lincoln, passed away March 18, 2021. Born June 19, 1950 in Lincoln, NE to Edward and Esther (Dormer) Burback. Rodney served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a retired from TMCO as a Production Manager. Rodney enjoyed watching his grandkids sporting events and other activities and fishing.

Family members include his wife Sherry; Daughters Melissa (Matt) Brown and Tammy (Greg) Gerlach; granddaughters Valerie and Ella Gerlach; grandsons Nathan and Adam Brown; mother Esther Burback; sisters Kathy (Jim) Newcomm and Dianne (Melvin) Baumfalk; brother Dale (Betty) Burback; parents-in-law Dennis and Virginia Keifer; numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his father Edward J. Burback.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (3-27-21) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Burial in Fairview Cemetery with full military rites. Face coverings are required for all in attendance. Livestream available at roperandsons.com. Memorials to the family for future designation. Visitation from 5-7 pm Friday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss you Rod. Thank you for loving my sister. You were the best brother in law . Until we meet again. Watch over Sherry with the angels.
Darlene k Blackford
March 24, 2021
Jeff, Kathy, Derek, and Connor
March 24, 2021
