Rod was a person that enjoyed life, was a great friend, was a wonderful family man and really cared about people. He and his family were backyard neighbors to us in Onalaska, WI., when we all had young families. We treasure the times we had together. We also treasure the meals that we have shared in Florida the last several years as we all escaped Midwest winters. We will miss Rod and a light of joy has gone out of our lives. To Sandra, Pam, Doug and their families, our hearts are with you during this time of remembering your husband and father. You are in our prayers and please keep in touch.

Carl and Rona Loweth Friend February 21, 2021