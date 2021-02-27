Menu
Rodney J. Sagehorn
Rodney J. Sagehorn

March 28, 1941 – February 17, 2021


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
United Methodist Church
Kimberling City, MO
Feb
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church - Diller
121 Lavelle Street, Diller, NE
Feb
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church - Diller
121 Lavelle Street, Diller, NE
Feb
27
Graveside service
2:45p.m.
Prairie Home Cemetery
71100 581st Ave, Diller, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Rod's passing. I worked for Rod at First Union Rail toward the end of his career. He was a good man and a good supervisor -- knowledgeable and fair-minded, well-liked and respected. God bless him and may he rest in peace in his heavenly home.
Jim Zapinski
Friend
February 24, 2021
My condolences to the family and my prayers are with you. I had the great pleasure of working with Rod while at Rail Car Nebraska and Greenbrier, his knowledge of the rail industry was untouchable bye anyone else I knew in my 40 yrs of railroad! His Love of the outdoors and expert marksmanship was a great joy for him bye watching his smile. God Bless You All
Ken Smollen
Friend
February 23, 2021
Sandra and family,
We were heartbroken to hear of Rod's recent passing. Although it has been years since you served FUMC Grapevine your family will impact our lives forever. May you find comfort in friends, family, memories and the One who suffers with us and gives us strength to carry on. Love and blessings,
Dorothy Anderson
Dorothy Anderson
Friend
February 23, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Neil Anderson
February 22, 2021
Rod was a person that enjoyed life, was a great friend, was a wonderful family man and really cared about people. He and his family were backyard neighbors to us in Onalaska, WI., when we all had young families. We treasure the times we had together. We also treasure the meals that we have shared in Florida the last several years as we all escaped Midwest winters. We will miss Rod and a light of joy has gone out of our lives. To Sandra, Pam, Doug and their families, our hearts are with you during this time of remembering your husband and father. You are in our prayers and please keep in touch.
Carl and Rona Loweth
Friend
February 21, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Babs Crombie
Friend
February 21, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Rod's passing I worked with him as a consultant for First Union Rail. My condolences to his family.
Thomas Stewart
Coworker
February 20, 2021
