Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rodney Joseph Soukup
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Rodney Joseph Soukup

June 23, 2021

Rodney Joseph Soukup, 82, passed away at home on June 23, after a 10-month-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Faribault, Minnesota on March 9, 1939, Rod grew up in Montgomery, Minnesota, and received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Minnesota.

After a brief stint in private industry, Rod found his calling in academics, spending four years as a professor of electrical engineering at the University of Iowa and thirty-five years at the University of Nebraska, more than twenty-three of which were as the Chairman of the Electrical Engineering department. Among other things, as the chairman of the department, Rod was a pioneer in technological, cultural, and academic exchanges with the post-Cold War Czech Republic, his ancestral homeland. After retiring from UNL in 2011, he volunteered for several years at the University's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, teaching OLLI classes on popular music.

Rod was a prodigious technology supporter; a prolific consumer of music; and a lifelong sports enthusiast, playing slow-pitch softball for nearly four decades and holding Nebraska football season tickets for almost as long. He spent much of the last decade of his life traveling the world – China, Europe, Australia, Alaska, and especially Hawaii – with his beloved wife, Tracy.

Rod was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian, and his father, Joseph. He is survived by Tracy, his wife of 55 years; three sons, Rick, Mike (Annamarie), and Steve (Melissa); and seven grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home on Thursday, July 1, 2021 9am-8pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 2, 2021 at 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive. Father Michael McCabe officiating.

The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: University of Nebraska Foundation: Dr. Rodney Soukup Memorial/Electrical Engineering Department Excellence Fund, 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln, NR 68508. The University of Minnesota Foundation: Hartig Fund, 200 SE Oak Street, # 500, Minneapolis, MN 55455 and Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, Lincoln, NE 68506. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Jun. 25 to Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jul
1
Rosary
7:00p.m. - 7:45p.m.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Jul
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
St Joseph Catholic Church
1940 S. 77th Street, Lincoln, NE
Jul
2
Interment
1:30p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Calvary Cemetery
3880 L St, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Tracy, I'm so sorry. I'm thinking of you with prayers. May God hold you close through the tough times.
Trula Jamison
July 1, 2021
Professor Soukup was a great teacher, advisor, and mentor to me. After taking an introductory circuits class from him at the University of Nebraska, he called me into to his office to ask if I´d want to work in his lab as an undergraduate. I jumped at the opportunity, and I´m glad I did. I learned what it was like to work in academic research, and it gave me a chance to continue that work as a graduate student. He became my advisor and incredible mentor. I learned a lot about electrical engineering from him, and his training and kindness has stuck with me to this day. He had an impact on me that will last forever, just as I´m sure he has for everyone else who got to know him. Thank you, Professor Soukup, for taking me under your wings.
James Huguenin-Love
Friend
July 1, 2021
Professor Soukup was a teacher and Mentor to me. I love you Rod, I will never forget you, and I promise to plant many trees in your memory.
Noel Lauer
Friend
June 28, 2021
Sad to hear of Rodney's passing. I took a solar cell class from him in my senior EE year and recall how much he required from us. As chair he also allowed me to begin the graduate program there early that year as he asked (to 3 digits!) my grade point average. More recently he supported my senior like member status in the IEEE. I am grateful to have known him and he was always kind and helpful to me. May God bless him and the family. -Bob Kelty, retired-UNL Physics
john r (bob) Kelty
June 26, 2021
Dearest Tracy and Soukup Family, Our sincerest condolences to you on losing Rod. He was a great man and colleague. Sohrab joined ECE department while Rod was at the helm and started his academic career under his guidance and mentorship. May he Rest In Peace as we keep fond memories of him in our minds and hearts.
Jena & Sohrab Asgarpoor
Work
June 25, 2021
I´m so glad that I got to know Rod. We ushered at church together for many years. I know he was very proud of his family. I will keep you all in my prayers
Maggie Van Diest
Friend
June 25, 2021
Our most heartfelt condolences to Tracy and the Soukup family for their irreplaceable loss. Rod served as an inspiration and a mentor to Ram when he (Ram) joined UNL as a new faculty member in 1988. Rod helped Ram develop and nurture his career at UNL and provided great advice. My his soul rest in eternal peace and may the Lord Almighty give his family the strength and fortitude to bear this bereavement.
Ram and Vijaya Narayanan, State College, PA
Work
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results