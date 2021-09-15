Roger Allen Beck

August 9, 1950 - September 10, 2021

Roger Allen Beck, age 71 of Lincoln died September 10, 2021 doing what he loved most, riding his motorcycle. Roger was born August 9, 1950 in Holdrege, the son of Merle and Vernelle (Nelson) Beck. Roger married Beverley Maxwell February 2, 1994 in Lincoln. He lived in the rural Lincoln area and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in 2007 after working there for 38 years. Roger was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and loved old cars. He was a member of the NRA and A.B.A.T.E. of Nebraska.

Roger is survived by his wife, Beverley of Lincoln; daughter, Michelle Laue, and husband Keith of Lincoln; grandchildren, Caleb Laue and Grace Laue; sister, Tammy Diederich of Omaha and brother, Jim Beck of New Port Richey, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Beck.

Graveside memorial services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Thurman Cemetery in Thurman, IA. There will be no viewing or visitations. Memorials are suggested to the Malcolm Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.