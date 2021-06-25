Menu
Roger Johnson
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Roger Johnson

April 24, 1927 - June 23, 2021

Roger Johnson age 94 passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021 in Lincoln NE. Born April 24, 1927 in Sutton NE. Roger grew up in Alliance, NE. He lived a wonderful life full of many accomplishments including owning Johnson's Cafe in Lincoln, NE with his wife Mickey for 17 years. He was a member of Charter Member South, Lincoln Rotary Club, American Legion, VFW, St Mark's Methodist Church, Sesostris Shrine and Jester's. He always had a smile and a great sense of humor.

Roger was loved by many and as we move forward without his presence we honor him with deep love and appreciation for the man he was. He will be deeply missed. Roger is preceded in death by his wife Maxine "Mickey" Johnson, Daughter Jodi Rowe (Jimmy). Stepdaughter-in-law Alana Biggs. Survived by Daughter Carol Munstermann (Roland), Stepson Craig Biggs, Stepdaughter Shelly Kimball (Beau). Brothers Kenny Johnson and Harold Johnson (Louis). Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, many more family and friends. Good friend Jan Allard.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at St Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneer Blvd in Lincoln. Roger was a WWII Veteran and burial with Military Honors by American Legion and Nebraska Army National Guard will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park following the service at St Mark's. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association in honor of his daughter Carol Munstermann. www.bmlfh.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
St Mark's United Methodist Church
8550 Pioneer Blvd , Lincoln, NE
Jun
26
Burial
Lincoln Memorial Park
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest in peace Roger! Now you are with Mickey and Richard Wynne, friend and cook at Johnsons Cafe. Now the joking will be outrageously funny! God bless all of Roger's family.
Lila Wynne
Friend
June 27, 2021
He will be missed. Great memories of hanging out at Johnson's while my dad (Richard ) worked. He was an amazing friend of my family.
Laura (Wynne)Nickel
Friend
June 27, 2021
Butch and Carol, you have my thoughts and prayers at this time of your loss. I remember going to the cafe many times and never went away hungry.
Dianna Hietbrink
Friend
June 26, 2021
We have many fond memories growing up in the Mockingbird neighborhood and many included Roger. He always had a wave and smile to anyone walking by and I never had a conversation when he didn't make me chuckle. You will be missed but your smile is forever in our hearts.
Lisa Sufficool (Ayres)
Friend
June 26, 2021
We are saddened to learn of Roger's passing. We shall always keep in our memories the good times we shared as neighbors and the friendship we had. Roger had a personality that was outgoing with his humor and smile that made friends instantly. Rest in peace Roger, we will miss you.
mitch ayres
Friend
June 25, 2021
