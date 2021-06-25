Roger Johnson

April 24, 1927 - June 23, 2021

Roger Johnson age 94 passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021 in Lincoln NE. Born April 24, 1927 in Sutton NE. Roger grew up in Alliance, NE. He lived a wonderful life full of many accomplishments including owning Johnson's Cafe in Lincoln, NE with his wife Mickey for 17 years. He was a member of Charter Member South, Lincoln Rotary Club, American Legion, VFW, St Mark's Methodist Church, Sesostris Shrine and Jester's. He always had a smile and a great sense of humor.

Roger was loved by many and as we move forward without his presence we honor him with deep love and appreciation for the man he was. He will be deeply missed. Roger is preceded in death by his wife Maxine "Mickey" Johnson, Daughter Jodi Rowe (Jimmy). Stepdaughter-in-law Alana Biggs. Survived by Daughter Carol Munstermann (Roland), Stepson Craig Biggs, Stepdaughter Shelly Kimball (Beau). Brothers Kenny Johnson and Harold Johnson (Louis). Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, many more family and friends. Good friend Jan Allard.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at St Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneer Blvd in Lincoln. Roger was a WWII Veteran and burial with Military Honors by American Legion and Nebraska Army National Guard will be held at Lincoln Memorial Park following the service at St Mark's. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association in honor of his daughter Carol Munstermann. www.bmlfh.com