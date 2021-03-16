Roger Lee Mailand
January 2, 1941 - March 12, 2021
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Mailand; sons, Michael (Diane) Mailand, Joel (Rebecca) Mailand; grandchildren Micah Joel Mailand and Ethan Matthew Mailand; brother Richard and Charlene Mailand, Seward, NE. Visitation Thursday, March 18th 3-8 pm Volzke Funeral Home. Service Friday, March 19th 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward. If you cannot attend the service we invite you to worship with us by live streaming on YouTube "St. John Seward Live stream". Volzkefuneralhome.com