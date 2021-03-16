Sharon, Joel and family, please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. Roger was a tremendous blessing to me over the years. To hear of his passing saddens me and yet I can't help but smile knowing he is with his Lord and Savior, Jesus. Roger knew his Savior and was bold in his witness. He had a way of looking right into your heart and soul. I was always amazed by his heart and the ways in which he loved me and others to Christ simply through spending a few minutes with him. I so appreciate his assistance with Youth Ministry during my days in Muskegon, Michigan, and then with Camp Ministry while I was serving at Camp Mahn-Go-Tah-See in Hale, Michigan. God bless you all. Vicar Henry Pahlkotter

Henry Pahlkotter Friend March 17, 2021