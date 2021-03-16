Menu
Roger Lee Mailand
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St
Seward, NE

Roger Lee Mailand

January 2, 1941 - March 12, 2021

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Mailand; sons, Michael (Diane) Mailand, Joel (Rebecca) Mailand; grandchildren Micah Joel Mailand and Ethan Matthew Mailand; brother Richard and Charlene Mailand, Seward, NE. Visitation Thursday, March 18th 3-8 pm Volzke Funeral Home. Service Friday, March 19th 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward. If you cannot attend the service we invite you to worship with us by live streaming on YouTube "St. John Seward Live stream". Volzkefuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St, Seward, NE
Mar
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main Street, Seward, NE
Mar
18
Funeral service
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main Street, Seward, NE
Mar
19
Service
10:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
Seward, NE
Mar
19
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
919 N. Columbia Ave., Seward, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Volzke Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathy and prayers to you Sharon and your family too. We have fond memories of all our days at Heits Point camp sharing together. God bless you now and in your days ahead. Love you
Gary and Diana Pumphrey
March 18, 2021
Henry and Debbie Pahlkotter
March 17, 2021
Sharon, Joel and family, please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. Roger was a tremendous blessing to me over the years. To hear of his passing saddens me and yet I can't help but smile knowing he is with his Lord and Savior, Jesus. Roger knew his Savior and was bold in his witness. He had a way of looking right into your heart and soul. I was always amazed by his heart and the ways in which he loved me and others to Christ simply through spending a few minutes with him. I so appreciate his assistance with Youth Ministry during my days in Muskegon, Michigan, and then with Camp Ministry while I was serving at Camp Mahn-Go-Tah-See in Hale, Michigan. God bless you all. Vicar Henry Pahlkotter
Henry Pahlkotter
Friend
March 17, 2021
Sharon, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Verdell and Elaine Schramm
March 17, 2021
I remember the first time that I met Roger and Sharon Mailand was when they calme to Jeanne and my house for a chivare. I had no idea what a chivare was. However, I was very impressed by both Roger and Sharon as they were warm and outgoing.
James Kretzmann
March 16, 2021
Sending love!
Brenda Johnson
March 16, 2021
Sharon and family, So sorry to learn of Roger's passing. We have nothing but fond memories of him and take comfort in knowing he is in the arms of our Savior. Keeping you and the family in our prayers. With love, Gary, Linda, Jason, Charles and Rachel
The Gerds family
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results