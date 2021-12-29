Roger Nolte

December 3, 1946 - December 24, 2021

Roger Nolte 75, passed on Dec 24,, 2021 in Lincoln from a short bout of lung & spine cancer. Born Dec 3, 1946 in Bon Aqua, TN, to Floyd and Dorothy (Tidwell) Gossett. At a young age Roger's parents divorced, Dorothy married Marvin Nolte and he adopted Roger. They moved to Bennet, NE, where Roger attended school thru 7th grade. They moved to Lincoln and he graduated Lincoln Southeast in 1964.

He worked at Mail Advertising then Norden Lab/SmithKline/Pfizer. He retired from Pfizer in 2008 after 43 yrs. He worked at Quest Diagnostic after retiring. Roger played baseball in high school and after graduation started playing AAA fast pitch softball. Ballard Field was his home away from home until 1984. He enjoyed bowling and golfing on the company teams and going to tournaments. Going on twice yearly guys "get a way" golfing trips were always memorable and fun.

After retirement it was golfing with "the boys" once a week. At a young age to this day the New York Yankee was his team. He and Wade went to the 1996 World Series New York Yankees–Atlanta Braves game.It was at Norden he met Linda Clark and they married on Feb 14, 1976. Blessed with two sons Roger enjoyed participating, going to and watching their many activities. Greatest joys are his grandchildren Axton an Amelia. Axton was a joy every day of his short 2 ½ yrs and sent his little sister Amelia to us.

Roger is survived by his wife Linda (Clark) Nolte, son Wade Nolte, Lincoln, son Austin Nolte, NY, granddaughter Amelia Nolte, aunt Dorothy Kreick, Lincoln, sister in law Trish & (Dave) Holle, nephew Derek Holle, GA, brother-in-law Larry (Diane) Clark, niece Rylee Clark, nephew Jordan Clark, Lincoln, niece Kimberly Peach-Smith, TN, and many cousins and friends. Preceded death by parents, brother Barry Nolte, grandson Axton Nolte, niece Morgan Clark, mother-in-law Delores Clark, uncle Don Kreick, uncle Darrell Nolte.

There will be no viewing or funeral. Cremation. Condolences online to Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials to family for further designation.