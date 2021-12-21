Roger Lee Pearson

June 19, 1944 - December 17, 2021

Roger Lee Pearson, 77, of Lincoln, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, peacefully at his home in Lincoln. Roger was born June 19, 1944, to Bernard L. and Willetta (Hasbrouck) Pearson in Omaha, NE. Roger grew up in Omaha and graduated from Omaha Central High School in 1963. After high school, he joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in December of 1963. He served as a full time missionary for the Church in Northern California from February 1965-February 1967, and was a faithful, dedicated member for the remainder of his life. Roger enlisted in the U.S Army in June 1967 and served as a Sergeant in the Communications Corps in Germany until June 1969. While on leave, Roger met Verona Imogene (Meakins) and they later married on August 28, 1969, at The Temple in Salt Lake City, Utah. From their marriage four children were born: Dustin Zion, Micah Yvaughn, Challese Nowell, and Caleb Asa. Roger adopted Verona's children from a previous marriage: Philip Durl, and Vivian Naomi. They made their home and raised their family together in Lincoln until Verona's passing in June 25, 2011. Roger met Judy Lee (Souder) February 2015 in Council Bluffs, Iowa, at a Church dance. They later married on January 14, 2017, at the Bellevue Chapel. Roger enjoyed tinkering and fixing things, helping neighbors, visiting his grandchildren in Utah and activities within the Church. Roger is survived by his wife, Judy, of Bellevue; children, Philip (Kaaren) Pearson, of Springville, Utah, Vivian (Ryan) Hardy, of Clinton, Utah, Dustin (Jen) Pearson, of Lincoln, Neb., Micah (William) Lewis, of Blair, Neb., Challese (Adrian) Sanchez, of Lincoln, Neb., and Caleb ("Lanie") Pearson, of Lincoln, Neb.; step-sons, Ray Souder, of Omaha, Neb., Robert (Jessica) Souder, of Omaha, Neb., Ryan (Megan) Souder, of Landstuhl, Germany, and Randy Souder, of Omaha, Neb.; sister, Gloria (Mark) Chalkley; 22 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. Roger is preceded in death by his wife, Verona, parents, Bernard and Willetta, and brother, Larry Pearson. Funeral services 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3000 Old Cheney Road, Lincoln with Bishop Tom Galloway presiding and conducting the service. to view a livestream of the funeral service please use this link https://zoom.us/j/91362198941?pwd=WVRESWxGdDdESWFTS2lmLzVVSWdOZz09. Burial will follow at Yankee Hill Cemetery in Lincoln. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Pioneers Park Nature Center, lnknaturecenter.org. Condolences online at MetcalfFuneralServices.com