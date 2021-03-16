Roger N. Pentico

September 3, 1929 - March 13,2021

Roger N. Pentico, age 91 of Council Bluffs passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Midlands Living Center. Roger was born on September 3, 1929 in Agenda, Kansas to the late Lester and Lois (Yoder) Pentico. Roger served his country in the Air National Guard and the US Air Force. Roger married Jean Heckman on February 4, 1951. Roger worked in Sales and Management for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 33 years. Roger would do anything for family, friends and strangers. His smiling face, generosity, kindness of heartand spirit will be missed. Roger was a member of Broadway Methodist Church; American Legion Rainbow Post #2; West end Optimist; Habitat for Humanity; Cobia Lodge 631; Scottish Rite; Tangier Shrine; Director of Philips Cupboard; MohmsPlace; Meals on Wheels and Jennie Edmundson Auxilliary. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Jean Pentico of Council Bluffs; daughters, Joy and Vincent Egan of Omaha; Gayle Pentico of Omaha; 3 grandchildren, Molly Egan; Margaret and James Pandis; Daniel Egan; 1 greatgrandson, Juniper; sister Nadyne Bauer of Lincoln, NE.; niece, Shelly and Rob Ness. Private Family Service. Memorials to Broadway Methodist Church of Habitat for Humanity.