Roger LaVelle Svatos, Sr.

January 17, 1940 - January 13, 2022

Roger LaVelle Svatos, Sr., 81, passed away, January 13, 2022. Born January 17, 1940 in Geneva, Nebraska, to LaVelle W. Svatos (Swatty) and Phyllis J. (McCashland) Svatos. Roger grew up in York, Nebraska, was active in sports, graduating from York High School in 1958. He moved to Lincoln and attended Wesleyan University and was a member of Zeta Psi Fraternity. Received B.S. degree in 1962. While at Wesleyan he worked at Roberts Dairy. Roger served in the National Guard from 1963-1969 working in a Transportation Unit in York, Lincoln and in the Headquarters Unit in Des Moines, Iowa.

In 1962 Roger married Maria J. Johnson and later divorced. They had three sons. He married Sylvia Jensen in 1991 and was widowed in 2001. Roger's career in the insurance industry began at State Farm Insurance as an Adjuster Trainee for two years before joining New York Life for thirteen years as an Assistant Group Manager for the State of Iowa. He went on to become National Director of Brokerage Accounts with Guarantee Mutual Life Insurance for twenty years traveling extensively to major cities throughout the United States. Upon retirement Roger worked at Bryan's Pine Lake Medical Plaza as a greeter for thirteen years.

Roger enjoyed building friendships with everyone he met. His hobbies included fishing, running10 K's and marathons, biking across Nebraska in the Bran Ride, carving canes and walking sticks, collecting hats, and every December donning his Santa Claus suit. Roger was active in Explorer Scouts followed by Cub Master and Boy Scout Leader. He was a member of the American Legion (38 years), Eagles, Moose Club, Nebraska Czechs of Lincoln, OLLI, and First-Plymouth Congregational Church.

Roger is survived by his significant other, Kathie Johnson; sons Roger, Jr. (Val), William (Jamie). Grandchildren Megan Brummel (Jordan) of Livingston, MT.; Maddie Svatos, of Omaha; Annalea Svatos, of Omaha; Zoe Leaird (Andrew), of Bellevue; Garet Svatos, of Omaha; Heather Barattini, of Omaha, and great-grandchildren, Alexander and Lillianna Barattini. Sister Ruthann Smith (Don); nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by both parents, Maria Svatos, Sylvia Svatos, brother Richard (Pam), and son Todd.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 25, 2022 at First Plymouth Congregational Church (20th and D St), Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be made out to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association, or Alzheimer's Foundation of America.www.bmlfh.com