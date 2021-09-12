Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roland R. Hall
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE

Roland R. Hall

March 27, 1933 - September 9, 2021

Roland R. Hall, age 88 of McCool Junction, died Sept. 9, 2021. Roland is survived by his wife Anna Marie Hall, daughters Dicksy (Stephen) Mobley and Vicky (Terry) Volkmer, sons Philip (Kathy) Hall, Gilbert (Karolina) Hall and Lynn (Daphne) Hall, 21 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 10 am Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, southwest of McCool Junction. Visitation: 1-8 pm Monday, with family greeting 6 -7:30 pm at Metz Mortuary, York. Masks are required at the funeral service. Condolences may be left at www.metzmortuary.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Sep
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Fairmont Community Church
Fairmont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Metz Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Metz Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Annie, Lynn , and all the Hall Family! What a special man with a friendly smile and an unforgettable neighbor Rollie and Annie were. Lynn, we think of you often and send prayers of comfort and peace as your Dad is now with His Father! Eternal rest grant Rollie and May perpetual Light shine upon him. God bless you all!
Pat Rohrig
Friend
September 14, 2021
We knew Rollie for only a short time, but during that time we came to know a man who was quick to laugh and when he did so, his face just lit up. We came to know a man who enjoyed singing in the church choir, loved his bride, Annie, so very much, as well as his wonderful family. He never took to bragging about them but what he did say was filled with so much love. He was a man-of-the-land as is Goose so they were able to talk farming. We are grateful for the times that we were able to spend with Rollie and Annie and the coffee group at Kerry's in McCool. We will enjoy recalling the bit of time we were blessed to have with Rollie Hall.
Goose and Bunny
Friend
September 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results