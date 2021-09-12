Roland R. Hall
March 27, 1933 - September 9, 2021
Roland R. Hall, age 88 of McCool Junction, died Sept. 9, 2021. Roland is survived by his wife Anna Marie Hall, daughters Dicksy (Stephen) Mobley and Vicky (Terry) Volkmer, sons Philip (Kathy) Hall, Gilbert (Karolina) Hall and Lynn (Daphne) Hall, 21 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10 am Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, southwest of McCool Junction. Visitation: 1-8 pm Monday, with family greeting 6 -7:30 pm at Metz Mortuary, York. Masks are required at the funeral service. Condolences may be left at www.metzmortuary.com.