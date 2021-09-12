We knew Rollie for only a short time, but during that time we came to know a man who was quick to laugh and when he did so, his face just lit up. We came to know a man who enjoyed singing in the church choir, loved his bride, Annie, so very much, as well as his wonderful family. He never took to bragging about them but what he did say was filled with so much love. He was a man-of-the-land as is Goose so they were able to talk farming. We are grateful for the times that we were able to spend with Rollie and Annie and the coffee group at Kerry's in McCool. We will enjoy recalling the bit of time we were blessed to have with Rollie Hall.

Goose and Bunny Friend September 11, 2021