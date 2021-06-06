Roland E. Lusins

June 4, 2021

Roland E. Lusins died June 4, 2021, after a sudden illness. Roland graduated from Southeast Community College in 1976 with a degree in Electronics. He then received his Federal Communications Commission License.

His first job was with Channel 10-11, and he filmed Husker football games from the sidelines, footage of which was used for the Tom Osborne show. Roland was employed with Commonwealth Electric in 2008 and had been a Foreman since 2010.

Roland was a laid-back, helpful guy who liked the simple life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, gardening, playing pool and family parties. He always had something funny to add to a conversation.

Roland is survived by his mother Inta Lusins of Lincoln; sister Anita Fonner (Mike) of Billings, Missouri; nieces Lija and Lynette Fonner of Springfield, Missouri; and great-niece Peach of Springfield; cousins, aunts, friends, and co-workers. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday (6-8-21) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Visitation from 3-5 pm Monday (6-7-21) at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Memorials to the family. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com