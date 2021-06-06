Menu
Roland E. Lusins
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Roland E. Lusins

June 4, 2021

Roland E. Lusins died June 4, 2021, after a sudden illness. Roland graduated from Southeast Community College in 1976 with a degree in Electronics. He then received his Federal Communications Commission License.

His first job was with Channel 10-11, and he filmed Husker football games from the sidelines, footage of which was used for the Tom Osborne show. Roland was employed with Commonwealth Electric in 2008 and had been a Foreman since 2010.

Roland was a laid-back, helpful guy who liked the simple life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, gardening, playing pool and family parties. He always had something funny to add to a conversation.

Roland is survived by his mother Inta Lusins of Lincoln; sister Anita Fonner (Mike) of Billings, Missouri; nieces Lija and Lynette Fonner of Springfield, Missouri; and great-niece Peach of Springfield; cousins, aunts, friends, and co-workers. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday (6-8-21) Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Visitation from 3-5 pm Monday (6-7-21) at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street. Memorials to the family. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Jun
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
June 7, 2021
We are so saddened to hear of Roland's passing. He was a great friend for over 40 years and also a groomsman in our 1985 wedding. We have so many fond memories with Roland from fishing trips, (Alaska, Kansas and all over Nebraska), to barbeques and just hanging out. Roland always had a smile on his face and a great sense of humor. He was just a fun, very likeable guy. He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, Roland. Our sincere condolences to the family.
Roland was not only my cousin, but a good friend as well. Over the years, I noticed that he was always patient, and ready to lend a hand, weather it was fixing a lawn mower, providing electronic or mechanical advice, or picking someone up from the airport. He was very quick-witted and could find humor in everyday happenings. Throughout his life, Roland never grew out of his obsession of fireworks and firecrackers on the Fourth of July and would entertain the family with a lengthy and fantastic display. Every Fourth of July, it was if he was once again, the ten-year-old care-free version of himself. I will miss you, Roland. You will never be forgotten.
Ken Stefonick
June 7, 2021
Roland was a very quiet and likable person. I am glad I got to know him for a time. Rest In Peace. Roland
Hermann Siegl
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results