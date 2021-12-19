Rolland Kenneth Knight

March 30, 1933 - December 8, 2021

Rolland Kenneth Knight, age 88, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Rolland was born March 30, 1933 to Kenneth and Eva Mae Knight. Rolland served in the Navy. He was a avid golfer and enjoyed painting and wood carving.

Rolland is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Lora Knight; son Brian Knight; brother, Bob (Olga) Knight; sister-in-law, Daisy Knight; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be 10:00 am Monday, December 20, 2021 at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512