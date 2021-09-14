Rolland "Jim" J. Uffelman

May 12, 1937 - September 10, 2021

Rolland "Jim" J. Uffelman, age 84, of York, NE passed away September 10, 2021.

Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, sister, son, daughter, and other numerous family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, sister and brothers-in-law.

Funeral services 10:30 am., Wednesday, September 15 at Faith Lutheran Church in York. Graveside services 1:30 pm., At St. John Lutheran Cemetery south of Waco, NE. Visitation 1-8:00 p.m., on Tuesday with his family greeting friends from 6-7:30 pm. Condolences at www.metzmortuary.com.