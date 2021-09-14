Menu
Rolland J. "Jim" Uffelman
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave
York, NE

Rolland "Jim" J. Uffelman

May 12, 1937 - September 10, 2021

Rolland "Jim" J. Uffelman, age 84, of York, NE passed away September 10, 2021.

Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, sister, son, daughter, and other numerous family and friends. Preceded in death by parents, sister and brothers-in-law.

Funeral services 10:30 am., Wednesday, September 15 at Faith Lutheran Church in York. Graveside services 1:30 pm., At St. John Lutheran Cemetery south of Waco, NE. Visitation 1-8:00 p.m., on Tuesday with his family greeting friends from 6-7:30 pm. Condolences at www.metzmortuary.com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Sep
14
Vigil
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Metz Mortuary
109 S Lincoln Ave, York, NE
Sep
15
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Faith Lutheran Church
York, NE
Sep
15
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
St. John Lutheran Cemetery
south of Waco, NE
Metz Mortuary
