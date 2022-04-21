Ronald Dean Benson

May 20, 1948 - April 18, 2022

Ronald Dean Benson, 73, of Lincoln, NE passed away on April 18, 2022. Born May 20, 1948, in Laurens, IA to Russell and Nettie Benson. Ron had a lifelong passion for restoring old cars especially Corvettes. Not only did he receive many trophies and awards for the cars he showed, but everyone knew if they had a car question, he was the "Go To" guy. He is a lifelong member of the Street Rods and Corvette Club in Lincoln. Ron also had a great deal of love for his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.

Family members include his wife, Kay Benson, daughters; Monica Russell, Shannon (Paul) Brinkman, and Shana (Tony) Festa, grandchildren; Devin (Jenny) Schroeder, Aidan and Treyson Russell, Justin (Madeline) Brinkman, Ashley Brinkman, Jio Festa, and great-grandchild; Nolan Schroeder, siblings; Connie Sherlock, Judy Benson, Dennis (Dorcas) Benson, Rick (Samantha) Benson, brothers-in-law, Roger (Bonnie) Young and Tim (Susan) Young; several nieces, nephews, and many close friends. Preceded in death by his parents, brother; Rusty Benson, brothers-in-law; David Sherlock and Ray Young, and his best friend Charlie dog.

Cremation; Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday (4/23/2022) at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr, with reception to follow. Burial will take place at the Evergreen Cemetery in Beatrice at 3:00 p.m. Memorials to family for future designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com