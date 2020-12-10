Ronald D. Buethe

December 8, 2020

Ronald D. Buethe, 81, of Tecumseh, passed away Dec. 8, 2020. Survivors: wife Linda, sons, Brad Buethe (Denise), Elk Creek and Jeff Buethe, Fort Meyers, FL, daughter, Lori Buethe, Tecumseh, grandson, Jax Buethe, brother, Willis Buethe (Joyce), Elk Creek, sisters and brothers-in-law, Marilyn Karas, Pawnee City, Bob and Bette Hodson, Des Moines, IA and Sharon Warnke, Winston, MO, nieces, nephews.

Memorial services: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, St. Peter's Lutheran Church, rural Elk Creek. Service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. Visitation: 9-8, with family 5-7, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials: St. Peter's Cemetery, Elk Creek Fire Department or Tecumseh American Legion Post #2. Inurnment: St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, with military rites by the Tracy-Bates American Legion Post #370 of Elk Creek. www.wherrymortuary. com.