Ronald D. Buethe
FUNERAL HOME
Wherry Mortuary - TECUMSEH
202 NORTH 3RD STREET
Tecumseh, NE

Ronald D. Buethe

December 8, 2020

Ronald D. Buethe, 81, of Tecumseh, passed away Dec. 8, 2020. Survivors: wife Linda, sons, Brad Buethe (Denise), Elk Creek and Jeff Buethe, Fort Meyers, FL, daughter, Lori Buethe, Tecumseh, grandson, Jax Buethe, brother, Willis Buethe (Joyce), Elk Creek, sisters and brothers-in-law, Marilyn Karas, Pawnee City, Bob and Bette Hodson, Des Moines, IA and Sharon Warnke, Winston, MO, nieces, nephews.

Memorial services: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, St. Peter's Lutheran Church, rural Elk Creek. Service will be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page. Visitation: 9-8, with family 5-7, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials: St. Peter's Cemetery, Elk Creek Fire Department or Tecumseh American Legion Post #2. Inurnment: St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery, with military rites by the Tracy-Bates American Legion Post #370 of Elk Creek. www.wherrymortuary. com.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh
202 N. 3rd Street, Tecumseh, NE
Dec
11
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh
202 N. 3rd Street, Tecumseh, NE
I enjoyed the times we visited over a beer out of the back of a cooler on his fields. Leland K. Was the here as well...
Mike Grieger
December 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the loss of Ron. I lived in Elk Creek area for several years and had pleasure of this family. God comfort each of you in your loss.
Marjorie Schwabauer
December 10, 2020
