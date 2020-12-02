Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronald D. Murphey

Ronald D. Murphey

December 24, 1954 - November 28, 2020

Ronald D. Murphey, 65, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born on December 24, 1954 to Pat and Beulah (Newsham) Murphey in Columbus, Ohio. Air Force Veteran. Former chief of police Wilber police department, former state patrolman. He enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs.

He is survived by children, Craig (Stacie) Murphey, Kerri (Zane) Murphey; grandchildren, Finnian, Callahan; former spouse, Cherri Murphey. Preceded in death by parents, Pat and Beulah Murphey; brother, James Murphey.

Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Family Funeral Care
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.