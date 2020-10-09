Ronald D. Plautz

October 24, 1938 - October 6, 2020

Ronald D. Plautz, 81, of Lincoln, passed away October 6, 2020. Born October 24, 1938 in rural Malcolm, NE to Reinold and Mildred (Pieper) Plautz. Ronald was a lifelong farmer. He served in the National Guard for 30 years. Ronald was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and Camp Creek Threshers. He was an avid collector of farm equipment.

Family members include his wife of 59 years Iona; daughter Karen Plautz-Castro (Dan), Raymond; sons Ken (Ann) Plautz, Kansas City, MO and Kevin (Julie) Plautz, Malcolm; 7 grandchildren Matthew, Christopher, Kaela, Cecilia, Kathryn, Dustin and Jonathan; great-granddaughter Maelyn; sister Jannette (Roger) Smith, San Antonio, TX; brothers Virgil (Miriam) Plautz, Walnut Creek, CA and Carl Plautz, Lincoln; nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday (10-10-20) Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 South 33rd Street with Pastor Joel Dietrich, officiating. Interment in the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Emerald, NE. Visitation will be from noon-7:00 p.m. Friday at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 'O' Street and one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorials to the family for future designation. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com