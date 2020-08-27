Menu
Ronald D. "Ron" Robinson

Ronald "Ron" D. Robinson

August 25, 2020

Ronald "Ron" D. Robinson, 64, of Lincoln passed away on August 25, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Celebration of Life Service to be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at First Free Church 3280 S. 84th Street, Lincoln. Visitation will be held from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Dr. (40th and Yankee Hill). Private burial for family and close friends will be held in the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, rural Lincoln. Memorials to the or the Monarch, Nebraska Game and Parks, People's City Mission, or the UNL Business College. Condolences online at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 27, 2020.
