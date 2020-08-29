Ronald Deane Robinson

June 24, 1956 - August 25, 2020

Ronald Deane Robinson, 64, of Lincoln, passed away August 25, 2020. Born June 24, 1956 in Sabetha, KS to Eugene and Darlene (Etter) Robinson.Ron worked as Director of Supply Chain Management for Li-Cor Biosciences for 20 years. He also had worked 16 years for Brunswick Corporation/Lincoln Composites as Sr. Contracts Administrator. He worked with companies around the world in area of higher technology associated with aerospace, defense, biotechnology, and environmental research products. Ron was past member of APICS, NCMA, ISM-NE and past board member, UNL Supply Chain Management Advisory board member and MITA.

Family members include his wife Marilyn; daughters Jessica (Mike) Schwab and Melissa Seeley; grandson James Seeley; sisters Julia (Ron) Hudson and Darcia Mealhow; mother-in-law Elsie Minzel; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Bruce (Donna) Schulz, Larry (Teri) Minzel, Ken (Kristie) Minzel and Arlan (Tammy) Minzel. Preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law Donald Minzel.

Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday 8/29 First Free Church, 3300 South 84th Street with Pastor Mark Brunott officiating. Burial in Zion Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, 2244 NW 126th Street. Visitation from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill RD) Memorials to The Monarch, Nebraska Game and Parks, People's City Mission or UNL Business College. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing seating and limited room capacity. Masks are strongly encouraged for all in attendance. "Hugs from Home" or condolences online at Roperandsons.com