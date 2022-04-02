Ronald Eberspacher

October 25, 1935 - March 29, 2022

Ronald Eberspacher age 86, of Milford, born October 25, 1935, passed away March 29, 2022. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward with family receiving friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service: Monday, April 4, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at Beth-El Community Church, Milford with Pastor Joshua Jones officiating the service. Graveside Service and Interment: Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, Seward. Memorials to HoriSun Hospice, Beth-El Community Church, or donor's choice. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com