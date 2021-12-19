Ronald Lee Harris

December 8, 2021

Ronald Lee Harris (Ron) passed away December 8, 2021 at the age of 79 after a brief but courageous battle with a rare form of cancer. Ron was born August 1, 1942 to Lewis and Antonia Harris. Ron loved people, was a loyal friend and a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include wife Chris, son Brett (Jan) Harris of Lincoln, NE, daughter Jennifer (Kelly) Amend of Lincoln, NE. Grandchildren Nicolas Harris, Nathan Harris, Tyler Harris, Jesse Harris, Bailey Amend, Jagger Amend, and Ryder Amend. Brother Robert (Marilyn) Harris of Denver, Colorado. Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at Sheridan Lutheran Church at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to one of the following organizations: Cedars Home for Children, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital or Bryan Foundation/Harris Nursing Scholarship (1600 S. 48th Street, Lincoln, NE 68506). Go to www.lincolnfh.com.