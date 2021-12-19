Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Lee Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Ronald Lee Harris

December 8, 2021

Ronald Lee Harris (Ron) passed away December 8, 2021 at the age of 79 after a brief but courageous battle with a rare form of cancer. Ron was born August 1, 1942 to Lewis and Antonia Harris. Ron loved people, was a loyal friend and a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include wife Chris, son Brett (Jan) Harris of Lincoln, NE, daughter Jennifer (Kelly) Amend of Lincoln, NE. Grandchildren Nicolas Harris, Nathan Harris, Tyler Harris, Jesse Harris, Bailey Amend, Jagger Amend, and Ryder Amend. Brother Robert (Marilyn) Harris of Denver, Colorado. Ron was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at Sheridan Lutheran Church at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 20th. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to one of the following organizations: Cedars Home for Children, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital or Bryan Foundation/Harris Nursing Scholarship (1600 S. 48th Street, Lincoln, NE 68506). Go to www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Sheridan Lutheran Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our condolences to Chris and her family.
Sue & Steve Sidles
December 27, 2021
Went on the Ski trip to Winter Park ,Colo when he first met Chris on the train. My Condolence's to the family.
Carleton Flynn
Friend
December 23, 2021
I am so sorry to see that Ron has passed away. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to you all.
Angie Corbett
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results