Ronald J. Kringle

October 29, 2020

Ronald J. Kringle age 78 of Walton, Nebraska passed away October 29, 2020. Survivors, wife Jean of Walton, Nebraska, son and daughter-in-law Byron and Ashley Kringle of Lincoln. Son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Marie Kringle of Smithton, Missouri. Son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Susette Kringle of Walton. Sister-in-law Ruth Labenz of Norfolk, Nebraska, brother-in-law Jim Zepf of Lincoln. Ronald was preceded in death by his daughter Susan and granddaughter Emma. Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Wyuka Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from Noon until 8:00 P.M. with family greeting friends from 5-7 P.M. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com