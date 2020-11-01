Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ronald J. Kringle

Ronald J. Kringle

October 29, 2020

Ronald J. Kringle age 78 of Walton, Nebraska passed away October 29, 2020. Survivors, wife Jean of Walton, Nebraska, son and daughter-in-law Byron and Ashley Kringle of Lincoln. Son and daughter-in-law Daniel and Marie Kringle of Smithton, Missouri. Son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Susette Kringle of Walton. Sister-in-law Ruth Labenz of Norfolk, Nebraska, brother-in-law Jim Zepf of Lincoln. Ronald was preceded in death by his daughter Susan and granddaughter Emma. Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Wyuka Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Wyuka Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from Noon until 8:00 P.M. with family greeting friends from 5-7 P.M. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.