Ronald J. "Butchie" Kuska
FUNERAL HOME
Farmer & Son Funeral Home - GENEVA
242 N 10th Street
Geneva, NE

Ronald J. "Butchie" Kuska

July 28, 1958 - June 6, 2021

Ronald J. "Butchie" Kuska, 62, of Exeter, NE, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. He was born to Verlyn & Joan (Harre) Kuska on July 28, 1958 in Friend, NE.

Survivors include wife: Colleen Kuska - Exeter, Nebraska Mother: Joan Kuska - Lincoln, NE Brother: Wayne & Terri Kuska - Overland Park, KS Sister: Connie & James Bayless - Lincoln, NE Nieces & Nephews

Memorial Services 10:30 a.m., Friday St. Stephen Catholic Church Exeter, NE. Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday St. Stephen Catholic Church in Exeter. Visitation Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m. with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Farmer Funeral Home - Exeter. Memorials to St. Stephen Catholic Church or Exeter Fire & Rescue


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Service
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Farmer Funeral Home
305 South Burlington Avenue, Exeter, NE
Jun
11
Rosary
10:00a.m.
Saint Stephen Catholic Church
207 N Union Ave, Exeter, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Farmer & Son Funeral Home - GENEVA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
