Ronald L. Ahl

January 6, 1936 - October 29, 2020

Ronald L. Ahl age 84 of Adams, formerly of Lincoln passed away October 29, 2020. He was born January 6, 1936 in Lincoln to Carl and LaVone (Lind) Ahl. Ron joined the U.S. Navy in 1957 at age 21. He served 2 years in active duty and 23 1/2 years in the Reserve. Ron married Jeanette (Jan) Ahl on April 23, 1960. They were happily married for 49 years before her passing in 2009. He worked for The Lincoln Telephone Company and Windstream for 44 years, retiring May 31, 1996. Survivors include son Brian Ahl of Lincoln; four grandchildren: Jake, Josh, Madalyn and Makenna; sister and brother-in-law Joanie and John Dorais of Las Vegas, Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents: Carl and Loretta Ahl and LaVone and Rollie Winders. Wife Jan Ahl and son Jeff Ahl. Celebration of life service will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Wyuka Funeral Home. No viewing, Ron's wishes were to be cremated. Private family inurnment will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com