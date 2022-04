Ronald J. Lockard

December 17, 1942 - January 21, 2021

Please join us at a Celebration of Life open house for Ron on Sunday, October 10, 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Lied Commons, 301 North 12, Lincoln NE. (Enter from courtyard on north side of the Lied Center.) There will be a short program at 2:00 p.m.