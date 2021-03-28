Ronald "Ronnie" Ray Rohren

December 29, 1937 - March 25, 2021

Ronald "Ronnie" Ray Rohren, 83, of Utica, passed away on March 25, 2021. He was born on December 29, 1937 in Staplehurst, to Walter and Esther (Winkelman) Rohren. Ronnie was united in marriage to Peggy Peterson on October 3, 1964. In his free time Ronnie enjoyed spending time with his family and having coffee with friends. He liked watching sports of any kind especially the Huskers and he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Rohren, Utica, children, Rob (Sherri) Rohren, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Rhonda (Russ) Souchek, Seward, Rochelle (Scott) Clausen, Fremont, Renee (Blake) Johnson, Holdrege; sister, Carolleen (John) Junge, York; grandchildren, Rachel, Ryan, Rebecca, Reid, Riley, Morgan, Blair, Piper, Scotty, Lena, Lauren, Garret, Lucas, Gracie; eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Beth Peterson; sister-in-law, Donna Peterson; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Visitation: 3-8 p.m. with family and friends 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, March 29, Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward. Interment following a Greenwood Cemetery, Seward.