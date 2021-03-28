Menu
Ronald Ray "Ronnie" Rohren
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St
Seward, NE

Ronald "Ronnie" Ray Rohren

December 29, 1937 - March 25, 2021

Ronald "Ronnie" Ray Rohren, 83, of Utica, passed away on March 25, 2021. He was born on December 29, 1937 in Staplehurst, to Walter and Esther (Winkelman) Rohren. Ronnie was united in marriage to Peggy Peterson on October 3, 1964. In his free time Ronnie enjoyed spending time with his family and having coffee with friends. He liked watching sports of any kind especially the Huskers and he enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Rohren, Utica, children, Rob (Sherri) Rohren, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Rhonda (Russ) Souchek, Seward, Rochelle (Scott) Clausen, Fremont, Renee (Blake) Johnson, Holdrege; sister, Carolleen (John) Junge, York; grandchildren, Rachel, Ryan, Rebecca, Reid, Riley, Morgan, Blair, Piper, Scotty, Lena, Lauren, Garret, Lucas, Gracie; eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Beth Peterson; sister-in-law, Donna Peterson; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Visitation: 3-8 p.m. with family and friends 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, March 29, Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward. Interment following a Greenwood Cemetery, Seward.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main Street, Seward, NE
Mar
29
Service
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main Street, Seward, NE
Mar
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
919 N. Columbia Ave., Seward, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Volzke Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Happy first birthday to Ronnie in Heaven! Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family! God Bless. Love you!
Marie and Ed Dvorak
Friend
November 29, 2021
Oh how my heart hurts for all of you!! I have such special memories of each one of you, as well as your dad! He was always so kind to me. I can hardly believe he's gone. I will continue praying for each of you as you journey through the grief that follows in the days ahead as you adjust to this huge loss in your lives!! May God comfort you in ways only He can. How I wish I could be there tonight to honor his life and support you ... but I'm doing that from my home in Ohio tonight. God be near each of you!!
Brenda Burkey
March 29, 2021
Thinking of our days at football and basketball games. Rob and Curt playing ball . Rochelle and Renee entertaining Jon. Rich always calls Ron the Herd Book information man. We had been gone several years so he told us all family´s information. We send our memories an sympathy to all of you.
Rich and Karen Eberspacher
March 28, 2021
