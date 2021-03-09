Ronald Jerome Vlasin

July 21, 1940 - March 7, 2021

Ronald Jerome Vlasin, 80, of Crete passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was the youngest of 5 children, born July 21, 1940 to Frank and Alice Vlasin in Imperial, NE. He was raised on a farm near Imperial until age 5, and then the family moved to Crete, NE. He was baptized in Wauneta, NE and confirmed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Crete where he attended St. James School K through 8th grade, then attending Crete High graduating in 1958. Following graduation, Ron served in the Navy 1958 to 1962. In 1962 he met Elaine (Prokop), they married July 27, 1963, and lived in or near Crete, for 57 years.

Ron loved farming and raising cattle. In fact, he was the first cattle breeder in Nebraska to perform a successful embryo transplant. He had a great passion for hunting, starting as a very young boy, and later added trap shooting and continued this throughout his entire life. He looked forward to his annual western Nebraska hunting trips with his brother, Mike. He also took pride in raising dogs, mainly Boston Terriers and English Bulldogs. He was a strong advocate for the Izaak Walton Club serving as past president for state and local chapters.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Alice Vlasin, sister Arlene Wheeler, brother Milo (Mike) Vlasin, and infant sister Leona, and granddaughter Adelynn Stone. Survivors include wife, Elaine, daughters, Ronda (husband) Richard Stone of Mission, KS, Kim (husband) Curt McMillan of Crete, sisters Rita Forst of Lakewood, CO and Verna Grabowski of North Platte, NE, grandchildren: Benjamin Stone, Trinity, Kylie and Colton McMillan.

Funeral Mass will be on Friday, 10:00 A.M., Sacred Heart Church, Crete. The Visitation will be on Thursday, 2 – 8 P.M., Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete with the Rosary at 6:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crete. Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete is handling the arrangements.