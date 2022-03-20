Ronald J. Wirth

August 24, 1934 – March 15, 2022

Ron was born in Dunbar, Nebraska to Alex and Frances Wirth. He grew up on the farm and eventually moved to Lincoln. He had four siblings, Raymond Buhr, Jack Wirth, Marjorie Stancel and Robert Wirth, who all preceded him in death. When Ron was a paperboy in Lincoln, he met Dorothy Kaiser, fell in love and married at the age of 19. He and Dorothy began their family shortly thereafter, had three daughters and spent 68 years together. His daughters are: Nancy Rodriguez (Bob) of Papillion, Ne., Susan (Bond) Baker (Randy) of Louisville Ne., and Karen Bardell (Eric) of Friend, Ne. Ron has 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 8 step great-grandchildren.

Ron became a skilled machinist and retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber after 40 years of service. He had a strong work ethic and always prioritized his family. In his younger days he and Dorothy enjoyed square dancing, boating, water skiing, and camping. He has been a devoted husband that placed his wife's needs above his own. Ron took meticulous care of his yard and was particularly proud of his roses. In later years, Ron has especially enjoyed little children.

The family invites you to visit with them and share memories of Ron on Monday evening, March 21st at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln from 6 to 7 pm. followed by the rosary at 7:00. A celebration of Ron's life Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday morning, March 22nd at 10:00 at St. John the Apostle Church at 7601 Vine Street in Lincoln. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association, the American Diabetes Association or St. John's church.