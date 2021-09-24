Menu
Rosalie Tyer
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021

Rosalie (Peterson) Tyer

January 2, 1931 - September 22, 2021

Rosalie Tyer, 90, Lincoln, died 09/22/2021 from COVID-19 because others had not been vaccinated and did not wear masks. She was born 01/02/1931 at the Pibel Ranch, Ericson, NE to Alfred & Mildred (Nelson) Peterson.

Loved and survived by siblings Faith Sautter, Grand Island, Hope Peterson, Lincoln, Andrew Peterson, Scotia, Douglas Peterson, St. Paul, Linda Taylor, Platte City, MO. Preceded in death by husband Harold & brother David Peterson.

She chose to be cremated. Her ashes will be buried at a graveside service at a later date. Memorials: Have your Covid-19 vaccinations to stop the suffering.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I offer my sincere sympathy, and my thanks for the courage you showed in the opening lines of her obituary. The implicit and wholly justified anger does nothing to diminish your beloved Rosalie but may just save another.
Clayton F Naff
September 27, 2021
You don't know me but wanted to offer my sympathy and thank you for writing the obituary the way you did. I hope people see it.....and listen. I'm so sorry!
Diane Ohlson
September 24, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. I lost my dad BECAUSE of the vaccine. He was in his 70's
Shelly
Other
September 24, 2021
