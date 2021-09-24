Rosalie (Peterson) Tyer

January 2, 1931 - September 22, 2021

Rosalie Tyer, 90, Lincoln, died 09/22/2021 from COVID-19 because others had not been vaccinated and did not wear masks. She was born 01/02/1931 at the Pibel Ranch, Ericson, NE to Alfred & Mildred (Nelson) Peterson.

Loved and survived by siblings Faith Sautter, Grand Island, Hope Peterson, Lincoln, Andrew Peterson, Scotia, Douglas Peterson, St. Paul, Linda Taylor, Platte City, MO. Preceded in death by husband Harold & brother David Peterson.

She chose to be cremated. Her ashes will be buried at a graveside service at a later date. Memorials: Have your Covid-19 vaccinations to stop the suffering.