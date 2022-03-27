Rose M. Dolan

February 24, 1923 - December 25, 2021

Rose M. Dolan, 98 of Lincoln, passed away December 25, 2021. She was born on February 24, 1923 in Columbus, Nebraska to August and Mary Gonka. She married Charles F. Dolan, Jr at St Anthony's Catholic Church in Columbus.

Rose is survived by her son Ronald Dolan and his wife Jean, daughter Kathleen Schuster, son Gary Dolan and his partner Carmen Maurer, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles, sisters Valeria Murcek and Helen Mimick, brothers Frank and William Gonka.

There will be a Rosary at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 17th and Lake St in Lincoln. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 17th and Lake St in Lincoln with Fr Mike Morin celebrating the Mass.

As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/BMLFuneralStreaming/live it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the streaming. Also, if there is recorded music during the service, Facebook may mute the audio during those times. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love. Burial will be at St Bonaventure Cemetery in Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com