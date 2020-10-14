Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rose Jelinek

Rose Jelinek

June 6, 1948 - October 13, 2020

Rose Jelinek, age 72 years, of Bee, born June 6, 1948, passed away Oct. 13, 2020. Visitation: 1 – 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, visitation will resume from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee. A Rosary will follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 16, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, with Father Brendan Kelly celebrating Mass. Private graveside and inurnment: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery, Bee. Memorials: Bee States Ballroom restoration. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward & Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Zabka Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.