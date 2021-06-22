Menu
Rosemarie "Rose" Quackenbush
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Rosemarie "Rose" (Walz) Quackenbush

October 20, 1939 - June 20, 2021

Born in Raymond, SD to George and Wanda Walz. Married to John "Jack" Quackenbush in 1961. Daycare owner, Camp Fire leader and board member, Lincoln Volksport Club President, Cornhusker State Games Director Volksport and Mall Walk, Great Plains Trail Network Board member.

Preceded in death by husband, parents and brother. Survived by two children Carla (Dan) Hunt and John Quackenbush; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and soon to be great-grandchild number two; two sisters.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 24 at 10:30 am at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Burial at Wyuka Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday at Butherus Maser and Love from 12 noon to 8 pm, with family present from 5 pm to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
She was a really nice teacher and friend to my family when I was young. She will be missed. Sorry for your lose Carla and John.
Diana Springer
Friend
June 25, 2021
John & Carla. Can't tell you how sorry we are about your mother. She was one of the nicest people I ever met. Have a lot of great memories of her during the Campfire Years. If there is anything we can do to help, please just call, even if its just to talk.
Lynda & Jerry Worm
Friend
June 25, 2021
Sorry for your the loss of your mother. She was a special person and will be missed. Thinking of you and your family at this difficult time and praying for comfort.
Jerry & Lynette Trejo
Work
June 23, 2021
Rose was such a Blessing for Volkswalking! I met her at the 1st Cornhusker Games and started walks with my family! She will be missed!
Lori Johnson
Friend
June 22, 2021
