Rosemarie "Rose" (Walz) Quackenbush

October 20, 1939 - June 20, 2021

Born in Raymond, SD to George and Wanda Walz. Married to John "Jack" Quackenbush in 1961. Daycare owner, Camp Fire leader and board member, Lincoln Volksport Club President, Cornhusker State Games Director Volksport and Mall Walk, Great Plains Trail Network Board member.

Preceded in death by husband, parents and brother. Survived by two children Carla (Dan) Hunt and John Quackenbush; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and soon to be great-grandchild number two; two sisters.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 24 at 10:30 am at Butherus Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Burial at Wyuka Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday at Butherus Maser and Love from 12 noon to 8 pm, with family present from 5 pm to 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. www.bmlfh.com