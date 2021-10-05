Royal Adelbert Chadwick Jr.

Lincoln, March 23, 1937 - September 30, 2021

Royal Adelbert Chadwick, Jr., 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away September 30, 2021. Born March 23, 1937, in Glens Falls, NY, to Royal Adelbert Chadwick Sr & Beatrice (Fowler) Chadwick. Retired Plumber, College View Dairy Queen Owner, avid bowler and shooter. Member Sheridan Lutheran Church and Izaac Walton League. A wonderful & loving husband, father & grandfather.

Family members include: daughter, son-in-law Julie & Gordon Case of Olathe, KS, son, daughter-in-law Jeffre & Crissy (Schlapfer) Chadwick of Lincoln, NE, grandchildren: Tyler Chadwick Case & Zachary Royal Case, Hudson Wyeth Chadwick and Elise Isabella Chadwick. Siblings: Robert (Donna) Chadwick, Gary (Carol) Chadwick, Sharon (David) Aminia, Donald (Janice) Chadwick, John Chadwick & brother-in-law Fran Martindale, nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by: parents, wife Alice (Houfek) Chadwick, infant daughter Allison June Chadwick, siblings: Marlene (Charlie) Thibado, Carloyn Martindale, Patty (John) Lewis.

Cremation Memorial Service will be held Thursday October 7 at 11 a.m. at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, with inurnment in the Sheridan Lutheran Columbarium. Visitation will be held Wednesday October 6 from 6-8 pm at Ropers & Sons Funeral Home, 4300 O Street. Memorials to Sheridan Lutheran Church or Capital Humane Society, in honor of his beloved cat, Honey. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com