Royal Adelbert Chadwick Jr.
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Royal Adelbert Chadwick Jr.

Lincoln, March 23, 1937 - September 30, 2021

Royal Adelbert Chadwick, Jr., 84, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away September 30, 2021. Born March 23, 1937, in Glens Falls, NY, to Royal Adelbert Chadwick Sr & Beatrice (Fowler) Chadwick. Retired Plumber, College View Dairy Queen Owner, avid bowler and shooter. Member Sheridan Lutheran Church and Izaac Walton League. A wonderful & loving husband, father & grandfather.

Family members include: daughter, son-in-law Julie & Gordon Case of Olathe, KS, son, daughter-in-law Jeffre & Crissy (Schlapfer) Chadwick of Lincoln, NE, grandchildren: Tyler Chadwick Case & Zachary Royal Case, Hudson Wyeth Chadwick and Elise Isabella Chadwick. Siblings: Robert (Donna) Chadwick, Gary (Carol) Chadwick, Sharon (David) Aminia, Donald (Janice) Chadwick, John Chadwick & brother-in-law Fran Martindale, nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by: parents, wife Alice (Houfek) Chadwick, infant daughter Allison June Chadwick, siblings: Marlene (Charlie) Thibado, Carloyn Martindale, Patty (John) Lewis.

Cremation Memorial Service will be held Thursday October 7 at 11 a.m. at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, with inurnment in the Sheridan Lutheran Columbarium. Visitation will be held Wednesday October 6 from 6-8 pm at Ropers & Sons Funeral Home, 4300 O Street. Memorials to Sheridan Lutheran Church or Capital Humane Society, in honor of his beloved cat, Honey. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Oct
7
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Sheridan Lutheran Church
6955 Old Cheney Road, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Praying for all the Chadwicks during this time.
Jenny Medinger
October 7, 2021
