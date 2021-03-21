Ruby (Walgreen) Gustafson

April 26, 1926 - March 19, 2021

Ruby (Walgreen) Gustafson widow of Paul Gustafson, died 3/19/2021. Ruby was born 4/26/1929 in Osceola, NE. She graduated from Osceola High School in 1947. Thereafter she attended Luther College and graduated from Immanuel School of Nursing, Omaha, NE. Retired RN. Ruby married Paul Gustafson 9/16/1951. They made Lincoln, NE their home. Ruby was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Paul and Ruby enjoyed many years of motor home travel, camping clubs and special friends. She was an avid Husker football fan.

She is survived by her children, Kristine (Joe) Rogowski of Lincoln and Jim Gustafson of Lincoln. Four grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Ramona Howard of Raleigh, NC and Rosemary (Jerry) Carlson of Springfield, IL; sister-in-law, Pat Larson of Grand Island and Sharon Walgreen of Omaha. Preceded in death by Husband, Paul; daughter, Carol Ann; granddaughter, Olivia; 1 sister and 3 brothers.

Family will have a private memorial service and burial at a later date. Inurnment at the Swede Plain Cemetery in Polk, NE. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com