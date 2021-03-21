Menu
Ruby Gustafson
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Ruby (Walgreen) Gustafson

April 26, 1926 - March 19, 2021

Ruby (Walgreen) Gustafson widow of Paul Gustafson, died 3/19/2021. Ruby was born 4/26/1929 in Osceola, NE. She graduated from Osceola High School in 1947. Thereafter she attended Luther College and graduated from Immanuel School of Nursing, Omaha, NE. Retired RN. Ruby married Paul Gustafson 9/16/1951. They made Lincoln, NE their home. Ruby was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Paul and Ruby enjoyed many years of motor home travel, camping clubs and special friends. She was an avid Husker football fan.

She is survived by her children, Kristine (Joe) Rogowski of Lincoln and Jim Gustafson of Lincoln. Four grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Ramona Howard of Raleigh, NC and Rosemary (Jerry) Carlson of Springfield, IL; sister-in-law, Pat Larson of Grand Island and Sharon Walgreen of Omaha. Preceded in death by Husband, Paul; daughter, Carol Ann; granddaughter, Olivia; 1 sister and 3 brothers.

Family will have a private memorial service and burial at a later date. Inurnment at the Swede Plain Cemetery in Polk, NE. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 21, 2021.
Jim-We were sorry to read about "Grandma Ruby". We enjoyed several 4th of July evenings on your deck with her. She was such a nice lady.
Lanny and JoAnne Ash
March 25, 2021
