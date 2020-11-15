Ruby Helen Bornholdt

September 12, 1916 - November 7, 2020

Ruby Helen Bornholdt, age 104, passed away on November 7, 2020 at the Hillcrest Assisted Living Memory Unit in Gretna, Nebraska. She was born on September 12, 1916. Ruby was a WWII Navy bride. After the war Ruby and Fred lived in Fremont, NE where her 2 children, Jan and Sheri were born. The family moved to Kansas City and lived there until her husband's death.

Ruby moved to Lincoln, NE to be closer to her relatives. She worked at Miller & Paine then Younkers at Gateway mall until she retired. Ruby loved to cook family meals, gardening, sewed creatively and enjoyed travel on bus tours. Ruby was so thoughtful and kindhearted and loved by all who knew her.

Survived by son, Jan R. Bornholdt and wife, Judy Bornholdt of Omaha, Nebraska; daughter, Sheri D. Downey and husband, Bob Downey, of Lincoln, Nebraska. (1) grand-daughter, Cristy L. Drake and (1) great grandson, Ryan A. Drake of Omaha, Nebraska. (1) niece and (1) nephew and their families.Ruby is preceded by husband Frederick W., her brother, Rudy D. Strnad and sister-in-law Neva Strnad of Lincoln, Nebraska.

A private burial will be held at Lincoln Memorial, Lincoln, NE. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to: Hillcrest Hospice Health Sercixes, 1902 Harland Dr. Suite A, Bellevue, NE 68005